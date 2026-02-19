Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 52,523 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $142,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GL stock opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $4,406,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,524.74. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,944.06. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,629 shares of company stock worth $9,223,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.