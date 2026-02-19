Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,488 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVB stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.