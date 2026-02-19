Mark Torres Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2026

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVSGet Free Report) insider Mark Torres bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,548. This represents a 15.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cineverse Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of CNVS stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cineverse Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNVS

Institutional Trading of Cineverse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,416 shares in the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cineverse by 1,575.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 115,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cineverse by 551.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 86,534 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cineverse

Here are the key news stories impacting Cineverse this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions that management says will add ~ $53M of annual revenue and ~ $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and are expected to be immediately accretive — a material boost to growth and margins. Acquisitions & Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Cineverse announced the acquisition of IndiCue to expand high?margin streaming infrastructure, reinforcing management’s platform pivot and inorganic growth strategy. IndiCue Acquisition
  • Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying on Feb 17: multiple executives (including the CFO and other officers) purchased shares at $2.00 each in several filings — a strong signal of management conviction and likely contributor to positive market sentiment. Insider Trades
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward targets: guidance for FY2027 of $115M–$120M revenue and $10M–$20M adjusted EBITDA, plus reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M and a large improvement in direct operating margin (69% vs. 48% prior year) — supports the growth/profitability story. Guidance & Strategy
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts provide context on the platform pivot, AI integration and acquisition rationale — useful for due diligence but not new headline catalysts beyond guidance and deals. Earnings Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data shows “0 shares” (and NaN changes) — likely a reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal. Investors should treat this as unreliable.
  • Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: revenue of $16.29M vs. ~$20M consensus and EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.03) expected; company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing profitability risk until acquisitions and scale materialize. Quarterly Release

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.