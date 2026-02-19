Mark Torres Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Torres bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,548. This represents a 15.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cineverse Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of CNVS stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cineverse Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Cineverse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,416 shares in the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cineverse by 1,575.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 115,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cineverse by 551.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 86,534 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cineverse

Here are the key news stories impacting Cineverse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions that management says will add ~ $53M of annual revenue and ~ $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and are expected to be immediately accretive — a material boost to growth and margins. Acquisitions & Results

Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions that management says will add ~ $53M of annual revenue and ~ $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and are expected to be immediately accretive — a material boost to growth and margins. Positive Sentiment: Cineverse announced the acquisition of IndiCue to expand high?margin streaming infrastructure, reinforcing management’s platform pivot and inorganic growth strategy. IndiCue Acquisition

Cineverse announced the acquisition of IndiCue to expand high?margin streaming infrastructure, reinforcing management’s platform pivot and inorganic growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying on Feb 17: multiple executives (including the CFO and other officers) purchased shares at $2.00 each in several filings — a strong signal of management conviction and likely contributor to positive market sentiment. Insider Trades

Heavy insider buying on Feb 17: multiple executives (including the CFO and other officers) purchased shares at $2.00 each in several filings — a strong signal of management conviction and likely contributor to positive market sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward targets: guidance for FY2027 of $115M–$120M revenue and $10M–$20M adjusted EBITDA, plus reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M and a large improvement in direct operating margin (69% vs. 48% prior year) — supports the growth/profitability story. Guidance & Strategy

Management raised forward targets: guidance for FY2027 of $115M–$120M revenue and $10M–$20M adjusted EBITDA, plus reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M and a large improvement in direct operating margin (69% vs. 48% prior year) — supports the growth/profitability story. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts provide context on the platform pivot, AI integration and acquisition rationale — useful for due diligence but not new headline catalysts beyond guidance and deals. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call and transcripts provide context on the platform pivot, AI integration and acquisition rationale — useful for due diligence but not new headline catalysts beyond guidance and deals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data shows “0 shares” (and NaN changes) — likely a reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal. Investors should treat this as unreliable.

Reported short?interest data shows “0 shares” (and NaN changes) — likely a reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal. Investors should treat this as unreliable. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: revenue of $16.29M vs. ~$20M consensus and EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.03) expected; company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing profitability risk until acquisitions and scale materialize. Quarterly Release

About Cineverse

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

