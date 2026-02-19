Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $591,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

