SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as low as $23.82. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 45,056 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $207.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non?invasive, extracorporeal shockwave therapy devices. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, the company designs and markets its proprietary Pulse® technology platform, which delivers acoustic shockwaves to stimulate tissue regeneration and repair. SANUWAVE’s primary objective is to address chronic and hard-to-heal conditions across wound care and musculoskeletal indications by offering an alternative to surgical intervention.

The company’s flagship product, the PACE® (Pulse Activated Cell therapy) system, is intended for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and other types of chronic wounds.

