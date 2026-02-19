Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and traded as low as $17.26. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 196,560 shares traded.

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Impala Platinum to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.00 price target on Impala Platinum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

