Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. 1,451,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

Key Stories Impacting Antofagasta

Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,992.86.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,476.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.73.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

