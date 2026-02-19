Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 101,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 104,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Up 16.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

