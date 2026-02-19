NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.