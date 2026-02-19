Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of CHCT opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

