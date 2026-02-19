General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,508,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,862,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 22.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,956,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,213,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after acquiring an additional 894,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

