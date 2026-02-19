NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

2/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2026 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/25/2026 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2026 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/15/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/15/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $245.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/8/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/6/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/6/2026 – NVIDIA had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/6/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.

1/6/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC to an “outperform” rating.

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/26/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA Corporation alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.