William Jacob Savage Sells 3,256 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $204,672.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,144.54. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $1,194,343.46.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 213.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 54.0% during the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

View Our Latest Report on IRON

Key Headlines Impacting Disc Medicine

Here are the key news stories impacting Disc Medicine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disc will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for bitopertin after the FDA declined the new fast?track route — this gives management a concrete regulatory path forward rather than abandoning the program. Read More.

Disc will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for bitopertin after the FDA declined the new fast?track route — this gives management a concrete regulatory path forward rather than abandoning the program. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated/maintained a positive stance and Stifel Nicolaus stuck with a buy rating, which can support institutional demand despite headline volatility. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated/maintained a positive stance and Stifel Nicolaus stuck with a buy rating, which can support institutional demand despite headline volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an investor discussion/transcript addressing the FDA Complete Response Letter — investors are parsing details on requested data, resubmission timeline and implications for ongoing trials (APOLLO). The call reduces information asymmetry but does not yet remove regulatory risk. Read More.

Management hosted an investor discussion/transcript addressing the FDA Complete Response Letter — investors are parsing details on requested data, resubmission timeline and implications for ongoing trials (APOLLO). The call reduces information asymmetry but does not yet remove regulatory risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed: some emphasize lingering regulatory risk and timing, while others point to upside if APOLLO or other data are favorable — expect divergent price targets and trading around trial news. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed: some emphasize lingering regulatory risk and timing, while others point to upside if APOLLO or other data are favorable — expect divergent price targets and trading around trial news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate the FDA rejection was coupled with skepticism from external advisers, increasing the likelihood of additional data requests or delay for approval — a material near?term negative for valuation. Read More.

Reports indicate the FDA rejection was coupled with skepticism from external advisers, increasing the likelihood of additional data requests or delay for approval — a material near?term negative for valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the CEO and other senior officers — disclosed sales of shares on Feb 17 (and a pattern of recent sales by some insiders), which the market often interprets as a negative signal about near?term outlook. Read More.

Multiple insiders — including the CEO and other senior officers — disclosed sales of shares on Feb 17 (and a pattern of recent sales by some insiders), which the market often interprets as a negative signal about near?term outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Disc Medicine, introducing potential litigation risk and added headline pressure that can weigh on the stock until resolved. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Disc Medicine, introducing potential litigation risk and added headline pressure that can weigh on the stock until resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets today (even where ratings stayed positive), reflecting a lower near?term valuation baseline until regulatory clarity is restored. That likely cements downward pressure on the stock in the short term. Read More.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.