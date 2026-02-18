ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.91. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 19,094 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Group Hospitality
ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 1.3%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 439,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,848 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality
ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.
Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Group Hospitality
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.