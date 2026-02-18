ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.91. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 19,094 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 439,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,848 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

