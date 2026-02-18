FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FOMO shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
FOMO Stock Performance
FOMO Company Profile
FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
