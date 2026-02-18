Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,538,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,633 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,632,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 281,602 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 579,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $132.09.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.