Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 8,602 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after buying an additional 1,648,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,083,000 after acquiring an additional 581,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:DAL opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,491,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,542.51. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 173,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $12,299,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,930,433. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

