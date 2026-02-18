ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 41.9% Higher – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 41.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 79,194,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 42,421,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

IBRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,094,162.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,091,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,259,548.80. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 193.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

