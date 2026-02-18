Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Nine Dragons Paper Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is China’s largest producer of containerboard packaging products and one of the largest in Asia. The company’s core business encompasses the manufacturing and sale of linerboard, corrugating medium, coated duplex board, testliner and white-top kraftliner. In addition to packaging paper, Nine Dragons operates recovered paper procurement networks and integrated pulp mills, allowing the firm to control fiber sourcing and improve operational efficiency.

Since its founding in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper has expanded capacity through continuous investment in greenfield facilities and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.