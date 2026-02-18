Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.39 and traded as low as GBX 136.71. Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 136.71, with a volume of 95,086 shares trading hands.

Spectra Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £66.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems. It also provides optical materials for security and quality control, such as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments and dyes, invisible pigments and dyes, and gasochromic response materials; customized materials and hardware solutions; and internal control systems for real-time fraud control and risk management used by lottery and gaming operators.

