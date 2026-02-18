Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading Up 9.4% After Dividend Announcement

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.5050. Approximately 3,852,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,874,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -18.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875/share (payable Mar 31; record/ex?div date Mar 13) — a yield around 2.8%, which supports income investors and may underpin the rally. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875/share (payable Mar 31; record/ex?div date Mar 13) — a yield around 2.8%, which supports income investors and may underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: CFO Philip Lister purchased shares recently (reported by Quiver), which can signal management confidence. Quiver Article

Insider buying: CFO Philip Lister purchased shares recently (reported by Quiver), which can signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Operational cash flow improved: cash from operations rose ~33% YoY and cash balances increased, while total liabilities declined — these liquidity improvements reduce short?term financial risk. Quiver Financials

Operational cash flow improved: cash from operations rose ~33% YoY and cash balances increased, while total liabilities declined — these liquidity improvements reduce short?term financial risk. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line with/just above estimates (~$1.35–1.36B) even as sales fell ~6.7% YoY — mixed top?line signal that may limit downside but doesn’t signal a clear near?term turnaround. Zacks Revenue Take

Revenue roughly in line with/just above estimates (~$1.35–1.36B) even as sales fell ~6.7% YoY — mixed top?line signal that may limit downside but doesn’t signal a clear near?term turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent writeups assessing valuation after a short?term share rebound — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Piece

Several recent writeups assessing valuation after a short?term share rebound — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported adjusted loss per share and GAAP loss (EPS miss vs. estimates), wider adjusted loss vs. prior year — these results prompted initial negative market reaction. Earnings Press Release

Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported adjusted loss per share and GAAP loss (EPS miss vs. estimates), wider adjusted loss vs. prior year — these results prompted initial negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed?to?bearish: Mizuho bumped its target to $9 but kept an “Underperform” stance (target still well below the current price). The street consensus/median targets sit materially under recent trading levels, implying downside risk. Mizuho/The Fly

Analyst sentiment remains mixed?to?bearish: Mizuho bumped its target to $9 but kept an “Underperform” stance (target still well below the current price). The street consensus/median targets sit materially under recent trading levels, implying downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large spike in put buying (23,037 puts) suggests some traders were positioned for downside after earnings. Options Note

Unusual options activity: a large spike in put buying (23,037 puts) suggests some traders were positioned for downside after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Consensus analyst rating remains weak (average “Reduce” reported) and several price targets undercut the current market price — continued bearish coverage could cap gains. Analyst Rating Article

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

