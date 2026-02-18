Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. 144,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $60,319.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,049.21. This trade represents a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,713.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at $26,210,815.10. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $1,357,388. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2,637.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

