NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Financial Survey

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celerity Solutions and NetSol Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $66.09 million 0.58 $2.92 million $0.16 20.31

Analyst Recommendations

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celerity Solutions and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 NetSol Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies 2.74% 4.68% 3.11%

Volatility and Risk

Celerity Solutions has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

