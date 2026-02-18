Analyzing Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV)

Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Able View Global and Atlantic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atlantic International 1 1 0 1 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Able View Global has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able View Global $128.93 million 0.32 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.37 -$135.48 million ($2.24) -1.25

This table compares Able View Global and Atlantic International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Able View Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Able View Global and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able View Global N/A N/A N/A Atlantic International -22.66% N/A -90.47%

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

