Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,003,970 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 1,659,441 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Selective Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Selective Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Selective’s medium?/long?term earnings view — FY2026 to $7.90 (from $7.81), FY2027 to $8.73 (from $8.70) and FY2028 to $9.11; Zacks also lifted Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 and modestly increased Q3 2026 — signals stronger longer?term profit expectations. Read More.

Zacks raised Selective’s medium?/long?term earnings view — FY2026 to $7.90 (from $7.81), FY2027 to $8.73 (from $8.70) and FY2028 to $9.11; Zacks also lifted Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 and modestly increased Q3 2026 — signals stronger longer?term profit expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains conservative relative to Zacks’ upgrades (consensus full?year EPS ~ $7.62); independent aggregator shows analysts’ average recommendation is “Hold,” which can limit upside. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains conservative relative to Zacks’ upgrades (consensus full?year EPS ~ $7.62); independent aggregator shows analysts’ average recommendation is “Hold,” which can limit upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks cut several near?term quarterly estimates (Q1–Q3 2027 and trimmed Q2 2026 slightly) — these downgrades to 2026/early?2027 quarters raise near?term earnings risk and likely pressured the stock today. Read More.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. 123,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

