Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 876,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,218. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSM. Zacks Research raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend and buyback-capable balance sheet — management increased the quarterly dividend to $0.015/share (7% raise, ~1.2% yield) and reported $123M cash with modest net debt, a signal of cash flexibility that supports the stock. GlobeNewswire Release

Raised dividend and buyback-capable balance sheet — management increased the quarterly dividend to $0.015/share (7% raise, ~1.2% yield) and reported $123M cash with modest net debt, a signal of cash flexibility that supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and improving segment trends — Q4 sales $329.4M topped estimates and the alloys businesses (silicon?based and manganese?based) showed sequential volume and EBITDA improvement, supporting expectations for better 2026 performance. Quiver Quant Earnings Summary

Revenue beat and improving segment trends — Q4 sales $329.4M topped estimates and the alloys businesses (silicon?based and manganese?based) showed sequential volume and EBITDA improvement, supporting expectations for better 2026 performance. Positive Sentiment: Favorable trade measures and contracts — EU safeguard measures and positive U.S. silicon-metal trade developments plus a 10?year French energy agreement reduce import pressure and energy cost volatility, improving the industry outlook. GlobeNewswire Release

Favorable trade measures and contracts — EU safeguard measures and positive U.S. silicon-metal trade developments plus a 10?year French energy agreement reduce import pressure and energy cost volatility, improving the industry outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — a large uptick in call buying (3,346 calls, ~194% above average daily call volume) suggests short?term bullish positioning by some traders (can amplify intraday moves).

Unusual bullish options activity — a large uptick in call buying (3,346 calls, ~194% above average daily call volume) suggests short?term bullish positioning by some traders (can amplify intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional flows — recent filings show both sizable additions and large trims by different funds; this indicates divergent views among institutions rather than a clear directional endorsement. Quiver Quant Institutional Activity

Mixed institutional flows — recent filings show both sizable additions and large trims by different funds; this indicates divergent views among institutions rather than a clear directional endorsement. Negative Sentiment: GAAP losses, energy?related charges and cash flow weakness — Q4 net loss attributable to the parent was $81M (diluted EPS -$0.43), a $40.2M fair?value loss on French energy contracts, reduced operating cash flow (Q4 outflow), and weaker full?year results remain key risks for valuation and near?term earnings recovery. GlobeNewswire Release

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company’s core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe’s product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

