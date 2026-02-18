Fortis Group Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 871,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,108,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 747,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 275,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 103,712 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 305,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $117.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

