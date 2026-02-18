ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. ADT has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,825,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 124.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,160,099 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $314,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,858,510 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $564,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413,112 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ADT by 97.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 179.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,693,517 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

