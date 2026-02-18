Dahring Cusmano LLC Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dahring Cusmano LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCYB. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,647,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,450,000 after acquiring an additional 652,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 420,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,706,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,432,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SCYB stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This is a boost from Schwab High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

