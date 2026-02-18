Dahring Cusmano LLC Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dahring Cusmano LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCYB. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,647,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,450,000 after acquiring an additional 652,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 420,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,706,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,432,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
SCYB stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32.
Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab High Yield Bond ETF
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.