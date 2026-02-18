Fortis Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $9,803,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $155.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched Qwen?3.5, a faster, cheaper multimodal/agentic model (advertised ~60% cost reduction and up to 8x throughput), which strengthens the company’s AI product offering and cloud demand outlook. Alibaba Launches Qwen3.5 AI Model With 60% Lower Costs, 8x Throughput
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish writeups highlight strong cloud momentum (cloud revenue growth cited) and argue shares look undervalued ahead of Q3 — a beat could meaningfully re?rate multiples. Alibaba: Shares At Critical Support Into Earnings, AI Capex In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains cautiously positive (rated “Moderate Buy”), reflecting mixed views: growth potential from AI/cloud but execution and margin uncertainty. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (Amazon/AWS) show Alibaba has AI/cloud tailwinds but faces stronger competition and comparatively smaller AI spend — a mixed competitive backdrop. Amazon vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Titan Has an Edge Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: A securities?fraud investigation is ongoing (law firm notice seeking claimants), adding legal overhang and potential liability/settlement risk that depresses investor appetite. Securities-Fraud Investigation Into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Continues
- Negative Sentiment: Pentagon scrutiny/blacklist reports and related geopolitical/regulatory headlines have recently pressured the share price and could complicate U.S. investor sentiment and partner/customer relationships. Alibaba Faces Pentagon Scrutiny As Qwen 3.5 Sharpens AI Investment Case
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy AI capex is squeezing operating income and free cash flow; several analyst notes warn that near?term earnings/FCF pressure and rising competition could limit upside until revenue/margin improvements materialize. Alibaba Q3 Is Critical – But Not A Catalyst
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
