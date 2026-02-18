Fortis Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $9,803,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $155.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

