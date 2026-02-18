American Century Multisector Income ETF $MUSI Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 389,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

MUSI stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from American Century Multisector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.