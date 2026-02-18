Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $234,386,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 605,048 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $73,706,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hershey by 44.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,549,000 after buying an additional 380,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,786.49. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total value of $298,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,215.73. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.74.

Hershey Stock Down 1.5%

HSY stock opened at $219.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $234.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 126.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

