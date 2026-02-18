Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Holdings Increased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

