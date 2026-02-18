Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 225,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 101,830 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 831,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.