Space Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses are tied to the space economy — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, ground-equipment and sensor makers, space-servicing firms, and space-tourism or infrastructure suppliers. Investors use the term to describe a thematic group with long-term growth potential but typically higher capital intensity, technological and regulatory risk, and above-average volatility compared with broader market sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

