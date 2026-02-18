5,236 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 376,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,902 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

