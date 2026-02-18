Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 227.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EEM opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

