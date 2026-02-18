20,711 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 658.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

