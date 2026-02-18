BBR Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $971,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $186.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

