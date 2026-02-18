Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

