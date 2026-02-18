Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $322,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,189,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,906,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $313.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $321.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

