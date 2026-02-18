Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,174,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,228 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after buying an additional 2,891,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,013,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,443,000 after buying an additional 2,405,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.