Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 969,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 287,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

