Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $47,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

