Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Stock Holdings Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $118.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

