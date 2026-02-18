TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

