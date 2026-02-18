TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.
TC Energy Price Performance
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance beat expectations and the firm raised its dividend; management gave 2026 comparable EBITDA guidance of C$11.6–11.8B and net capex guidance of C$5.5–6.0B — supportive for cash flow and the dividend narrative. TC Energy Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Dividend Raised
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley nudged its target higher to C$93 while keeping an Overweight rating, reflecting favorable fundamentals for midstream/renewable infrastructure. This supports upside potential if execution continues. Morgan Stanley Lifts TC Energy Target
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage notes show a consensus upward tilt on targets (a cited $84.00 target), giving analysts’ price expectations above the current level. Brokerages Set TC Energy PT at $84.00
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market-momentum signals improved — TRP’s relative strength rating jumped to 83, which can attract momentum buyers. RSI/Relative Strength Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James moved TRP to a “hold” rating (an upgrade to hold) — a neutral repositioning that reduces conviction but is not outright negative. Raymond James Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups highlight TRP as a solid natural gas/midstream play, reinforcing the thesis that underlying demand and fee-based cash flows support valuation. Seeking Alpha Natural Gas Thesis
- Negative Sentiment: CIBC downgraded TRP from “strong-buy” to “hold,” reducing optimism from a formerly high-conviction analyst. CIBC Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial also cut TRP from “strong-buy” to “hold,” adding to the cluster of downgrades that can pressure near-term sentiment. National Bank Financial Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded the stock from “buy” to “hold,” another hit to analyst conviction that may prompt short-term selling or reduce inflows from advisory models. TD Securities Downgrade
About TC Energy
TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.
The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.
Read More
