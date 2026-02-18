Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 393.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

