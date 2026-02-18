SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.56. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,915,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after buying an additional 1,110,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,457,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

