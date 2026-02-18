Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

