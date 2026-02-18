Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $122.10 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $122,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of C stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

